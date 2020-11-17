El Paso’s Silva magnet named top high school in West Texas, Ysleta girls’ academy tops middle schools

Education

EL PASO, Texas – Research and advocacy think tank Children at Risk has announced its list of best schools for West Texas for the 2019-20 school year.

The organization ranked 634 schools – 129 high schools, 171 middle schools and 334 elementary schools in the West Texas region.

Silva Health Magnet in the El Paso Independent School District was named the top high school in West Texas.

The Young Women’s Leadership Academy, in the Ysleta ISD, was named the top middle school.

The top elementary school is Carver Center Elementary in Midland ISD.

Due to the pandemic, the organization focused on a three-year analysis that showcases campus and district consistency over time.

To see the complete school rankings, analysis and results for the state of Texas in both English and Spanish, visit texasschoolguide.org.