Ruidoso uses high-tech, light-pulsing robots to help clean schools during pandemic

RUIDOSO, New Mexico – The Ruidoso Municipal School District is taking a different approach to fighting the pandemic.

It is one of the first school districts that have purchased and deployed the Xenex germ-zapping robots.

The Ruidoso district has purchased six robots for its schools

The manufacturer says the robots are capable of eliminating the virus from any area in two minutes.

The robot uses pulsed, intense bursts of broad-spectrum ultraviolet light to kill viruses and bacteria on surfaces.

Earlier this year, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers purchased the same robot to disinfect its stadium.