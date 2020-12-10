Texas cancels A-F grades for schools, but keeps STAAR tests

Education

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that it will pause A-F grades for the 2020-21 school year due to the "ongoing disruptions associated with Covid-19."

But ABC affiliate WFAA reported that the STAAR test would proceed "in order to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow."

“The issuance of A-F ratings for schools has proven to be a valuable tool to support continuous improvement for our students, allowing educators, parents, and the general public to better identify and expand efforts that are working for kids. But the pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath explained.

Students' success on the STAAR test is incorporated into teacher evaluations at some schools. The TEA said that component can be removed this year and the test results will not be used for accountability purposes.

The test will be available to every eligible student and will be administered on campuses across the state or at other secure testing sites.