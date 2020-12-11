‘They’re feeling lonely, depressed’; EPISD works to teach emotional coping skills during pandemic

Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nine months since Borderland school districts first started remote learning, many are finding new ways to adapt to teaching a curriculum through a screen. Remote learning can be particularly challenging for social and emotional education, as many interpersonal skills are developed through face-to-face interactions.

"The more that we look at what employers are looking at when students graduate from high school and college are the interpersonal skills," said Ray Lozano, the executive director of student and family empowerment at the El Paso Independent School District.

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a major part of EPISD's curriculum.

"SEL is the process by which adults and students learn how to develop core SEL competencies," Lozano said. "Those competencies are self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, responsible decision-making and relationship skills."

Though the pandemic has added new strain on the district's ability to teach those skills, Lozano said EPISD is adapting to SEL through screens. He says the district has had to become more intentional about the way the skills are taught.

One of the ways: using a moment before and after the school day to check in with students. Those moments allow students to share their experiences during the pandemic and how they are feeling. Once a week, students in the district also have time dedicated just for SEL.

Lozano says the education is being tested in real time during the pandemic.

"They're feeling lonely. They're feeling depressed," Lozano said. "They're worried about the impact of this on their academics. They're worried about the health of their friends and their loved ones and really they miss that connection of being able to see their teachers and their friends on a daily basis."

Lozano urges parents to be involved in the education at home. He said one of the easiest ways parents can start is by listening to their child and asking them how they're feeling.

"Listening without judgement, honoring those feelings," he said. "Then just helping work with them through some coping strategies for how they might be able to handle that."

Parents can model the sort of skills and behaviors children ultimately learn to adapt too. Parents also can help students understand that negative emotions, like anxiety and depression, are normal.

EPISD has posted resources online to help families too. You can explore those resources here.