Another long-time Las Cruces educator has died of Covid-19; 3rd in recent months

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A long-time educator with Las Cruces Public Schools died Wednesday from complications related to Covid-19, the district announced Friday.

Gloria Garza, 55, had worked as an educational assistant at Mesilla Elementary School for more than 20 years.

Miss Gloria, as she was known by students and colleagues, primarily worked with preschool children in the deaf education program. In the summer, she volunteered at the Mesilla Recreation Center.

“Miss Gloria was a large part of our school family,” said Amanda Castillo, principal at Mesilla Elementary. “She knew all the children in Mesilla by name and was always there to help students or teachers with anything they needed. This is a tremendous loss for our school community and the generations of students in Mesilla whose lives were greatly impacted by her.”

She is the third educator the district has lost to Covid-19. Damacio Bernal, 64, died Oct. 26. Bernal had taught at LCPS for nearly 30 years before retiring and returning as a substitute. Sylvia Garcia, who started her career at the district in 1991, died on Nov. 29 at age 60.