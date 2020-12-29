El Paso teacher whose viral video of her 1st graders was seen by millions has died of Covid-19

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso school teacher who made a viral video two years ago of her first-graders greeting one another has died of Covid-19.

Word of 35-year-old Zelene Blancas' death on Monday came via a social media post from a fellow educator in the Socorro Independent School District.

Patty Flores wrote that she and Blancas worked alongside each other as 4th grade bilingual teachers prior to Flores moving to teach first graders at Dr. Sue Shook Elementary School.

"I’m heartbroken to hear the news of the loss... My deepest condolences to her family, friends, and students," Flores said.

In 2018, Blancas' video of her first-graders greeting one another with a series of hugs, handshakes, fist bumps and high fives was seen around the nation - and even the world. It racked up over 13 million views.

A GoFundMe page was set up by her family in October to help pay Blancas' medical expenses after she was diagnosed with Covid and hospitalized in intensive care, where she remained until her death. It has raised over $18,000 to date.