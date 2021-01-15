‘I think we’ve learned a lot’: how smaller Borderland school districts have made in-person learning work

Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several larger Borderland school districts are preparing to expand their campus reopening plans this month. It's something that several smaller school districts have already done. Many have allowed students whose parents opted to send them back to return months ago.

San Elizario Independent School District has had students and teachers back in the classroom since September. Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez said the district has utilized temperature checks and COVID-19 testing on campus. Social distancing stickers have been placed in areas of campuses. Desk dividers have also been provided not only to students, but to teachers as well.

Dr. Meza-Chavez said involving teachers and other employees in conversations about safety has helped too. She said the district has implemented check-in meetings to speak with these employees in the locations where they work.

"It's just really communicating with them, being transparent about what's happening on campus," she said. "It's about being transparent about how scared they are because a lot of it too has to do with their mental and emotional health about returning. So it isn't as easy as putting out an announcement."

Anthony ISD is another district that has had students whose parents opted in back on campus for months.

Superintendent Dr. Oscar Troncoso told ABC-7 that roughly 30% of students are learning on campus, while the rest are continuing with remote learning. He said the numbers have fluctuated as coronavirus cases have gone up and down in the region.

The district has installed an air filtration system and utilized COVID-19 testing on campus to prevent outbreaks. When one of those tests comes back positive, Dr. Troncoso said the district has adapted protocols to contact parents faster. He said one of the ways the district has done this is by hiring an additional employee to assist with contact tracing.

"It's going to happen. It's not that it won't happen," Dr. Troncoso said. "It's a matter of when it will happen, so we have had to install protocols and processes in place and we've gotten faster at it. I think we've learned a lot."