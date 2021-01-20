SISD to allow teachers to return to remote instruction after hospitalization rate rises

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The Covid-19 hospitalization rate in the El Paso region was back above 20% on Wednesday, causing Socorro Independent School District officials to give teachers the option of instructing from home again.

The decision comes just one day after SISD brought students back for in-person classroom learning following what had been a decline in hospitalization rates below 20% for roughly a month.

SISD said in a statement that by scaling back and allowing teachers to teach from home, it would "provide campus personnel adequate time to make critical adjustments pertaining to supervision of students and delivery of instruction as well as provide adequate notice to parents."

The district said students who have been on-campus can remain and will receive remote instruction in a supervised learning pod effective Thursday.