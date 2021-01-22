New Mexico reverses course, says educators won’t be vaccinated ahead of others

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- After initially including educators in the "1B" category of state residents who could receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the New Mexico Department of Health is reversing course, according to the Las Cruces Public Schools which received notice of the change on Friday.

That means educators will no longer be allowed to receive the vaccine ahead of others, unless they meet other 1B criteria which includes being age 75 and older or having underlying medical conditions that put them at risk.

“It’s disappointing to say the least," said Kelly Jameson, a spokeswoman for LCPS.

Superintendent Karen Trujillo said a total of 750 school district employees had been vaccinated this past week.

"It's very sad," Jameson said. “Everything that we’ve scheduled for next week has been canceled”

She told ABC-7 that the state cannot deny the second dose to the educators who have already received their first dose.

Friday's word that the state was halting vaccinations for teachers and school staff came after the state abruptly canceled a massive vaccination clinic for educators in northern New Mexico on Thursday, according to ABC affiliate KOAT.

"A NMDOH employee made a mistake," a spokesman for the department told KOAT. "We are not there yet. We are simply not vaccinating frontline essential workers yet."

The state Health Department did not immediately respond to ABC-7's requests for comment.

The Associated Press reported that at least one state lawmaker has criticized the reversal in vaccine eligibility.

Republican Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho sent a letter to Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, calling the agency's decision incomprehensible and demanding that it deliver the vaccines it had promised for educators.

“Your agency’s incomprehensible decision demonstrates a callous disregard for the families and teachers of the communities I represent,” Brandt wrote in the letter.

The state of New Mexico has received more than 203,000 doses so far, with about 163,000 being administered. State health officials have said they have been ordering the maximum allowed from the federal government and don't expect to run out.

The state Health Department said it expects to begin vaccinating the general public by mid-2021.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)