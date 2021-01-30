Deadline approaching for bank-sponsored Student Leaders program that can help El Pasoans

Education

EL PASO, Texas – Summer may feel a long way off, but the deadline is fast approaching for civic-minded teenagers in El paso to apply for the Bank of America’s Student Leaders program.

The program provides paid summer internships at local non-profit organizations.

Each year, Bank of America selects 300 high school juniors and seniors to participate, including two from El Paso.

The application deadline is Jan. 29.

Last summer, the program used a virtual format with local students working with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

The program is part of the bank’s way to help young adults obtain job and leadership experience while making a difference in the community.