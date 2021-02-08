EPISD board set to approve final payment on new multi-million dollar central offices

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Box by box, desk by desk, hundreds of El Paso Independent School District employees are starting to move closer to downtown.

The EPISD new Central Offices are relocating from east El Paso to a renovated building at 1100 N. Stanton Street and a new building across the street on the lot where the old Hotel Dieu hospital used to be.

On Tuesday, the board is expected to authorize the final payment on the multi-million dollar project.

A spokeswoman for EPISD says not all employees will be moving in right away.

EPISD has leased the land its Central Office at 6531 Boeing Drive sits on since 1963. The land is actually owned by El Paso International Airport and the lease has been extended at least five times since 2014 when it expired, according to the district.

Documents by the City of El Paso show the annual lease in 2020 was $309,982.

Initially, the district projected moving into the new facilities in 2017, according to information on the district's website, but the relocation was delayed.

ABC-7 archives show the school district created a Public Facilities Corporation in 2015. The move was to allow the district to secure construction funding quickly by selling bonds without having to go to voters for approval. At the time, the school board set the limit at $29 million.