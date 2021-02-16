5th Las Cruces Public Schools educator dies from Covid-19

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A longtime teacher at Mesa Middle School has become the fifth Las Cruces Public Schools educator to die from Covid-19, officials said Tuesday.

Elizabeth Placencio, 42, lost her battle with the disease Monday night after being hospitalized for nearly a month.

LCPS said Placencio spent more than two decades as teacher. Most recently she taught film and broadcast media at Mesa since the school opened in 2010; before that she taught at White Sands Elementary School before that.

“She had an amazing impact on our students and the programs at Mesa, and built the media program from scratch at our school. She will be missed in the hearts of many,” said LCPS Deputy Superintendent Gabe Jacquez.

Placencio, survived by her husband and a daughter, is the fifth educator in the LCPS district to die from the virus. Her death comes as the school board was set to meet later Tuesday to decide whether to resume in-person learning.