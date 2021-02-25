Anthony High School theater students explore safe ways to keep performing during pandemic

Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- High school sports teams have implemented various safety protocols to compete during the pandemic. Arts programs are adjusting too. One local theater group at Anthony Independent School District is pulling out all the stops to keep the curtains open.

For high school senior Erin Kastrup, the show must go on.

"It's not only just a hobby, but it's a passion," she said.

Students at Anthony High School have spent weeks rehearsing for One Act Play: a performance competition between Texas schools. The competition will take place Friday.

This year getting on stage requires more than just the confidence to try. Students took weekly Covid-19 rapid tests on Fridays to ensure safety for Saturday rehearsals.

"This is so they are sure that all the students are negative before they're participating in a large group," said school nurse Marlene White.

The district has used a similar concept to allow athletes to compete.

"It's extremely important," said Anthony ISD teacher Andrea Osmond. "We feel that not only do our athletes deserve that opportunity, but also our arts students as well."

The pandemic requires social distancing while on stage, though actors can perform without masks during the competition.

"I think the biggest challenge is just, you know, it's acting, so we're far away from each other," Kastrup said. "We don't get to have that connection."

It also means no full house or standing ovation. Students will take final bows for only those necessary to run the competition.

For Kastrup, the small sacrifices are worth it.

"Me being a senior, this is my last year," she said. "I get the opportunity to perform, which is something that I love doing."