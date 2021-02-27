NMSU scholarship fund set up to honor late LCPS superintendent – Here’s how to donate

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A memorial fund has been established to honor the late Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent Karen Trujillo, who was hit and killed by a minivan while walking her dogs on Thursday evening.

Trujillo’s family said Saturday that the fund will be collected by New Mexico State University and used to provide scholarships for aspiring teachers.

“Karen was passionate about education... guiding young people on the path to becoming teachers,” said her husband, Ben Trujillo.

Karen Trujillo started working as the Las Cruces superintendent in late 2019, after serving as state public education secretary for six months, and led LCPS during the pandemic and a during a cyber attack that crippled the school system’s computer systems.

Trujillo started her teaching career in Las Cruces in 1993 after receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics education from NMSU. She taught at Las Cruces High School for two years before pursuing her Ph.D. She also taught in Silver City and Truth or Consequences and served as an administrator at New Mexico State.

Trujillo had been a newly-elected Dona Ana County commissioner for just 27 days before the governor named her to the state post in January 2019. After a split with the governor, she ended up moving back to Las Cruces where the school board selected her to replace the superintendent who had resigned.

Trujillo’s husband encouraged the community to make tax-delectable contributions to the scholarship fund set up in his wife's honor after he met with the NMSU Foundation. He said his wife was a "proud Aggie."

Donations can made at advancing.nmsu.edu/givenow. After selecting your donation amount, contributors can choose ‘other’ in the drop-down menu and write-in “In memory of Dr. Karen Trujillo” to ensure contributions are deposited to her fund.

Donations can also be made by mail or in-person. Checks should be made payable to “In Memory of Dr. Karen Trujillo” and mailed or dropped off at 1151 Heather Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005.

Ben Trujillo said anyone with questions about the memorial fund can contact his State Farm insurance office by calling (575) 382-3636.