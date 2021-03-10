Hospitals of Providence to begin vaccinating El Paso teachers Thursday

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- More vaccine appointments will now be available for teachers. The Hospitals of Providence will be vaccinating teachers for all El Paso area schools.

The hospital is partnering with the eight school districts in county: El Paso, Anthony, Canutillo, Clint, Fabens, San Elizario, Socorro and Ysleta ISDs.

Teachers from Cathedral High School and Loretto Academy will also be included in the hospital's vaccination process.

The hospital will begin vaccinating teachers on Thursday.

In a statement, CEO for The Hospitals of Providence, Nicholas Tejeda, said the hospital group is looking forward to welcoming teachers this week.

“We commend our teachers and educators for the incredible job they have been doing during this challenging time and feel proud to be able to vaccinate them so they can safely continue teaching our children.”