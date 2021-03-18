Some Borderland teachers feel burnout after year of remote learning

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Spring break 2020 was an uncertain time. The virus had made its way to El Paso and teachers and students had no idea if they would return once spring break was over. They didn't.

It's been nearly a year of remote learning and some are starting to feel fatgued.

Roger Isaac, a history teacher at Puentes Middle School, told ABC-7 he's learned how to cope within this last year, "This is a new frontier there hasn’t been any books on how to do that."

Isaac is back in his classroom, but many of his students are still learning remotely. He said everyone knows what to do now, but it took a while to get there and it wasn't easy.

"We are here for your kids and we want to keep them safe but at the same time we are giving our all," said Isaac.

Socorro Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Cindy Retana said the district understands the struggle.

"This is unprecedented taxing times and they have the daunting task of educating our children lessening that covid gap," said Retana

The district said it is offering support to teachers who need it.

"Our job is to support them, support them with materials, training, extra time, so we embedded extra time to help them with planning," said Retana

Retana also told ABC-7 there are counselors on campus ready to talk to teachers if needed.