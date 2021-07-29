NMSU says face masks mandatory indoors on campus for everyone

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico State University is once again requiring everyone on campus to wear face masks indoors, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

The news comes just days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on masks for vaccinated Americans.

On Thursday, the university issued a statement saying that effective Aug. 2, NMSU would require masks indoors for all individuals at all locations on the Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Grants and Carlsbad campuses as well as at Dona Ana Community College.

“This indoor mask requirement applies to all classrooms, labs, meeting rooms, vehicles and other spaces - and to all faculty, staff, students and visitors to NMSU, regardless of vaccination status,” the statement said.

Vaccinated individuals can still transmit the virus and wearing a mask reduces the transmission of variants, NMSU cited as its rationale behind re-implementing a mask mandate.