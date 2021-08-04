Socorro ISD focused on narrowing learning gap

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The Socorro Independent School District is hoping to be on the "forefront" of making sure it's students, faculty, staff are safe this school year. But the district is also working on closing the learning gap.

Interim Superintendent Marta Carmona told ABC-7 parents and students concerns are hers too.

Carmona said SISD students are starting the school year with skills like resiliency and adapting to change quickly, all new ways of learning.

"As educators we’re going to run diagnostics to see where (students) have experienced that learning loss," Carmona said. "We are working diligently to ensure that those systems are in place to identify where they’re at and address and accelerate (learning) so that we can narrow the gap.”

SISD is implementing imbedded in-class interventions, after school tutoring, and Saturday school.

New teachers and classroom aids are being hired, as well as counselors and support staff as the focus on social and emotional development to help student succeed in the classroom.

"There's a lot of hesitation and concern," Carmona said. "It's important for us as educators to make sure that their social, emotional well being is addressed. Not just for our students, but for our faculty and staff."

Safety is also a big concern. Carmona said hand sanitizing stations will be set up in the halls at all of its campuses.

Desk shields, Disinfecting products, and extra masks will be on hand for students. Contact tracing will also continue and campuses will continuously be disinfected

SISD is also focusing on giving students who are eligible to get the vaccine the opportunity to do so, continuing to host vaccine clinics.

For a look at SISD's Back to School Plan, click here.