Khalid gives hundreds of El Paso kids free backpacks, school supplies

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of students at El Paso's Parkland Middle School got a much needed boost Thursday ahead of the next school year courtesy of the Great Khalid Foundation.

Nearly 450 students received new backpacks filled with with school supplies, which the school hopes helps the children start a challenging new year on the right track.



Principal Angela Reyna said she kept the event as a surprise to the students, which generated plenty of excitement.

"It' s such an amazing gift for our students. They've gone through such a tough time during this pandemic and we are grateful for Khalid providing them with the tools that they'll need for this school year," she said.

Reyna added that the event boosted the morale of the students by seeing that the famed El Paso singer is thinking about them.