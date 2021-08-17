Watch LIVE: Mask rule protesters show up at LCPS board meeting

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With the state of New Mexico on Tuesday reinstating mask requirements for all indoor activities, Las Cruces Public Schools said it would continue with its existing mandate put into place earlier this month.

That word brought some protests to the LCPS board meeting on Tuesday evening from those opposed to school masks.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's new statewide mask mandate, which takes effect Friday, requires all people ages two and older to wear a mask indoors unless eating or drinking.

“Our staff has been tracking cases and watching how Covid-19 continues to impact our district,” said Superintendent Ralph Ramos. “It was the right call to make then, and we stand by that decision in support of the best interests of our LCPS community.”