EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District trustee who voted to impose a school mask requirement earlier this week said his home was vandalized on Thursday evening as a result of his support for that mandate.

"This evening when my family and I returned to our home, we found that the glass on our back door was shattered - and there was a hole that appears to have been made by some sort of projectile," EPISD District 6 Trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos said in a social media post that was accompanied by a photo of the damage.

He indicated the incident had been reported to police and he planned to press charges if authorities determine who is responsible.

Klayel-Avalos said the attack on his home came after opponents of the mask mandate made threats against him on social media, including one commenter who had reportedly told him: "You got what’s coming your way.”

The trustee also blamed mask mandate opponents for an altercation that briefly disrupted the board meeting where the masking requirement was being considered. School district police had to restore order after some in the audience became unruly.

"This type of behavior has no place in politics," said Klayel-Avalos. "Our community has seen enough violence. I hope you’ll join me in praying for the safety of my fellow trustees that voted in favor of the mandate."