SISD program aims to bring students back to school so they can graduate

Education

EL PASO, Texas — School administrators and staff from Socorro Independent School District worked the phone lines Saturday to reach out to students and invite them back to class so they can graduate.

This is the 7th year of the district’s call-out program, Walk for Success, which has recovered more than 350 students and helped dozens graduate.

This year, the district is calling 713 students who have, for what ever reason, not returned to class when the school year began.

Cory Craft, the district's academic compliance officer, said the past 18 months of the pandemic has created a strain on many families and affected many students’ school life. Craft said the call-out program is important to get kids back in school to get a good education.

“What we really want to do is open up those opportunities for our students. That’s why it’s so important,” Craft explained.

This is the first phase of the outreach program. The next phase, taking place in September, will have staff go to students’ doors and talk to families one-on-one.