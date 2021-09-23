$1,000 reward to catch Las Cruces High School vandals

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- One week after vandals struck Las Cruces High School, police asked for help finding those responsible and offered a $1,000 reward to identify them.

Las Cruces/Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers released surveillance video showing as many as ten people believed to be teenagers or young adults who can be seen entering school grounds. They were wearing all black as they jumped over the fence and ran onto the campus.

Police said it happened in two waves - one at 1:30 am and another at 2:30 am. last Thursday.

The vandals spray-painted different parts of the school, some of which included racially-motivated phrases. They also used eggs and mustard to vandalize the school, with damage estimated to be between $2,000 and $4,000.

Police said anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.