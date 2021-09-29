EPISD police promote 1st woman to sergeant

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District has promoted its first female police sergeant for the district's police department.

Sgt. Denby "Donica" Pedregon is a U.S. Army combat veteran with 14 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven as an officer in EPISD. She is one of five female officers on the district's police force.



In her new position, Pedregon will be assigned to the department's headquarters and will split responsibilities along with her two peer sergeants. The trio are charged with ocverseeing the safety and security of the students and staff of the district.

EPISD Police Chief Manny Chavira said Pedregon earned her position after she passed a tough selection process.



Pedregon said she will miss the interaction with students that she had as an officer, but she says she will do her new job to the "best of her abilities."