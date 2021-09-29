Father acquitted of killings threatens to sue SISD for leaving son alone in park

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A father outraged after learning his six-year-old son was left alone at a park by a school bus driver is threatening to sue the Socorro Independent School District.

You may recognize the father's name, Daniel Villegas, who in 2018 was freed from jail after being found not guilty of killing two teens in 1993.

In a social media video, Villegas blasted SISD, saying a bus driver didn't ensure the hand off of his son to an adult and instead - left him on his own.

"He was terrified because he was left by himself. I don't know who in their right mind (leaves) a six-year-old kid by himself at the park... that's insane," Villegas said.

Then he vowed, "I'm getting in contact with a couple of lawyers out in New York. And we're going to put together the biggest lawsuit Socorro district has ever freaking had in their life."

A school district official admitted to ABC-7 on Wednesday that the bus driver did not follow proper protocol and apologized for what happened.

"This child was unattended at one of the bus stops, that was completely unacceptable. We accept full responsibility. that was a mistake on our side. We immediately contacted the parent and told them the corrective actions that we are going to take to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Marivel Macias, SISD's assistant superintendent of administrative services.

When asked if the school bus driver would face disciplinary action, Macias said the driver would be held accountable and would be retrained to avoid an incident of this type from happening again.

