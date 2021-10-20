El Paso coalition of Borderland organizations working together to help with early childhood development

EL PASO, Texas -- Preparing students for the future is top of mind for a fairly new coalition in El Paso. Their goal, to help children succeed in the classroom and to invest in the child care industry.

Early Matters El Paso was created by the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence in the summer of 2020. Its one of several chapters in Texas.

In the midst of the pandemic, the collaborative brought together 20 different organization from across the Borderland, including school districts like Fabens ISD, Workforce Solutions Borderplex, and United Way just to name few.

"It has become really a compelling investment to think about early childhood, and how we can work collaboratively across the region," said Mónica Amaro who's also the program manager El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence.

Each organization works closely together to try and help guide parents in the right direction when it comes to early childhood development.

From finding childcare, enrolling kids in pre-k, or helping parents find jobs, the coalition hopes to answers the "buts" for families.

"I like to go back to work, but I don't have childcare', or 'I'd like to enroll my my children in childcare, I just don't know, what options there are available to me," said Lelia Melendez, co-chair and CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

"All of the different partners that are involved in early matters are subject matter experts in each of those different areas of needs for families," she added.

Education also starts in the childcare industry. One of Early Matters main goals is how to build up the quality and sustainability of the childcare industry.

"We can support those efforts of the daycares to provide the the curriculum and the nurturing and experiences that are necessary for (students) to transition more smoothly (into pre-k and kinder)," said Superintendent of Fabens ISD, Dr. Veronica Vijil.

"What do those businesses need for business coaching for learning, running a business, all of thos (things)...so that this industry as a whole is stronger, and able to better serve their customers and their customers or our kids." Melendez said.

Happening today, Early matters is hosting a pre k enrollment pop up at Fabens Elementary School

It's happening after school from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents can also learn more about child care services and get additional information on support services.

To learn more about Early Matters El Paso, you can visit their website by clicking here.