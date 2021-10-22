Irvin High School student in custody after report that he had gun

EL PASO, Texas -- An Irvin High School student was taken into custody Friday by El Paso Independent School District Police after a report that he had a gun near the school.

"There were reports of a student showing a weapon at a nearby park. The student was immediately identified and is in custody," said EPISD spokesman Gustavo Reveles.

Reveles didn't know whether officers actually found a gun in the student's possession or whether that student would face any charges.

He said classes continued as normal on the campus.

No further details were immediately available.