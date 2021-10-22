Skip to Content
Education
By
Published 1:55 PM

Irvin High School student in custody after report that he had gun

Police at Irvin High School after report of student with a gun.
KVIA
Police at Irvin High School after report of student with a gun.

EL PASO, Texas -- An Irvin High School student was taken into custody Friday by El Paso Independent School District Police after a report that he had a gun near the school.

"There were reports of a student showing a weapon at a nearby park. The student was immediately identified and is in custody," said EPISD spokesman Gustavo Reveles.

Reveles didn't know whether officers actually found a gun in the student's possession or whether that student would face any charges.

He said classes continued as normal on the campus.

No further details were immediately available.

Education

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content