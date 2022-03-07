El Paso area high schools receive national award for encouraging girls to study computer science

EL PASO, Texas -- A certain "STEM" field is gaining steam. Computer Science is a highly-popular career field and high schools across El Paso are working hard to get young women to study it, including Transmountain Early College High School.

Young women make up 60 percent of the computer science classes at TMECHS. National non-profit College Board, which is in charge of the SAT and AP test, is taking notice, honoring the high school with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award. It's one of about 1,000 schools that were recognized.

The award recognizes schools for closing the gender gap and expanding young women’s access to the field. Each school year, schools are recognized if female students make up 50 percent of their computer science classes.

“Historically speaking, women have been underrepresented in STEM fields," said Principal Barbara Brinkley-Lopez. "We're just trying to close that gender gap to have opportunities for women as well and those higher paying jobs be available to them.'

Students like Bethany King and Aliyah Laumer-Newell told their interest in the field has grown thanks to what they’re learning in school. Laumer-Newell said she plans on pursing a career in the field after graduation.

“We are surrounded by coding everywhere." Laumer-Newell said. “I feel like it would really benefit everyone around me not just myself."

King plans on pursing a degree in history, but said they skills she's been taught through the course, but will be applying what she's learned after graduation. “I think it's just amazing how it teaches you to really look and focus. and that's a skill people will need in real life,"

There were other school across the borderland that were recognized with this award. Tornillo, Clint, Harmony and Da Vinci high schools also made the list.

