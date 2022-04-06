YISD making it easier for students, teachers to access mental health resources

EL PASO, Texas – Officials at the Ysleta Independent School District announced a new partnership that would make it easier for students and staff to get connected to mental health support.

The school district announced its partnership with Care Solace, which is a company that helps get school systems connected with mental health services.

Students, families and staff can call or go online 24 hours a day to be connected with mental health providers and centers.

Ysleta ISD Superintendent, Dr. Xavier De La Torre, said they have seen more students facing depression, anxiety, addiction, suicidal thoughts, trauma and stress.

As a result, the school district is making this available to help address the mental health crisis.

He said many will be able to take advantage of it.

“Anyone who is depressed, uneasy, anxious, anyone who has suffered a loss that has left them wondering what their role is on this earth- anyone who just needs someone to talk to about anything. If addiction has become part of one’s life, this is an opportunity to get help and that is what we want for all of our students.”

De la Torre said that addressing mental health needs will lead to other academic areas improving.

“They had gone through a lot and as a school district if we could provide them with any kind of support, they need we would likely see improved attendance, improved behavior and academic achievement, he said”

Care Solace will help match those with the necessary services needed for their specific needs.

As for the cost, he said it will cost $190,00 a year, but De La Torres said they are using federal money to cover the costs.

“We are using ARA money, federal money that is intended for that service, to try to add this additional layer of support- not just to our students but to anyone and their families. Everyone is eligible and all employees and their families are eligible as well,” De La Torre said.

De La Torre said the service is already available now at no cost to Ysleta ISD students, staff, and their families.