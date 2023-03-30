Skip to Content
Free parenting classes for families in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- When you’re expecting a child for the first time, or have a toddler on your hands it can be overwhelming at first. A great way to prepare yourself is by attending parenting classes that answer your questions and set you up for success.

Molina Healthcare of Texas is partnering with the El Paso Child Guidance Center to provide free parenting classes to expecting mothers and El Paso families with children under 5. The class will feature educational parenting conversations, nutrition tips, and giveaways. Classes will be offered in both English and Spanish. 

Parenting classes can help grow your confidence in all things parenting and family-related. Parenting classes can help you become better listeners and better at disciplining your child when necessary. Parents may also experience improvements in mental health, including anger, guilt, and stress.

If you are interested in joining a nurturing families class you can call the El Paso child guidance center at (915)562-1999. You can also go to https://epcgc.org for information on all programs offered.

