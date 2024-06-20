SISD discuss tax rates for update budget plan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Socorro Independent School District held a board meeting to discuss how to correct the error that overcharged tax payers.

TEA conservator, Dr. Michael Hinojosa says the error over charged tax payers around $24 individually and totaled $2 million. Hinojosa says they don't know how the error occurred but they will conduct an investigation.

Hinojosa suggest the school board hold off on adopting the tax rate until September. "By law you can do it by the end of September. Typically the district has done it before that, but you have a lot more information by September so that we won't make this mistake again." Hinojosa said.

The board agreed to not vote on the budget until late in the month. Hinojosa says a special meeting will be held as early as next week.