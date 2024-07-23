Skip to Content
Education

UTEP receives $2.3M grant to help migrant farm workers get high school equivalency certificate

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP has received a $2.3 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education to continue their work in helping migrant farm workers obtain their high school equivalency certificate (HSE). This grant will fund the program until 2029.

The grant will help fund UTEP's High School Equivalency Program (HEP), which began in 1972. 55 students graduated from the recent class. Students went through a 12-week course program at different sites, including at UTEP.

UTEP says the grant will also fund transportation assistance for students, testing fees, textbooks, and more.

Article Topic Follows: Education
abc-7
el paso
utep

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content