UTEP receives $2.3M grant to help migrant farm workers get high school equivalency certificate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP has received a $2.3 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education to continue their work in helping migrant farm workers obtain their high school equivalency certificate (HSE). This grant will fund the program until 2029.

The grant will help fund UTEP's High School Equivalency Program (HEP), which began in 1972. 55 students graduated from the recent class. Students went through a 12-week course program at different sites, including at UTEP.

UTEP says the grant will also fund transportation assistance for students, testing fees, textbooks, and more.