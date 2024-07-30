Tornillo ISD kicks off school year with exciting new initiatives

TORNILLO, TX (KVIA) -- As the new school year begins, Tornillo Independent School District is introducing several innovative programs to enhance the educational experience for students.

The PK-8 STEM Academy is rolling out new initiatives, including high school credit classes, Folklorico, dual language programs, and a blended learning grant.

High school students will benefit from a new associates CTE Computer Science program.

Additionally, the district is focusing on social-emotional learning and counseling, supported by the Stronger Connections Grant, with an emphasis on college, career, and military readiness (CCMR) and improving attendance.

School safety remains a top priority, the district has made significant investments in meeting state safety guidelines, ongoing training for all stakeholders, and the presence of school resource officers and security guards.

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso for a look inside all the new initiatives.