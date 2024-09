EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Voting is now live for UTEP students looking to cast their vote on whether to rebuild the Student Union.

UTEP is looking to rebuild the west wing of the Student Union, but it comes with a catch.

The rebuild would raise union fees for students from $30 to $70 for the 2025 to 2026 school year.

Current students can vote now until Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Students may access the ballot by logging onto Miner Tracker.