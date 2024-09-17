UTEP hosting largest career fair of the year this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP will host its largest career fair of the year Thursday and Friday.

The 2024 UTEP Career Expo will feature over 200 employers, including Dell, JP Morgan, GECU, and several U.S. military branches.

Attendees are expected to bring multiple copies of their resumes. They should also be expected to quickly pitch themselves to employers, UTEP officials say.

The fair is happening from 9 AM to 3 PM September 19 and from 9 AM to 2 PM September 20 at the Don Haskins Center.