Gadsden ISD makes changes to reporting systems at Chaparral Schools amid increase in false reports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Due to an increase in false reports being made at Chaparral High School and Chaparral Middle School, Gadsden Independent School District has now made changes to it's reporting system.

Gadsden ISD said starting Sept. 18, the district will suspend the use of the STOPit app, the system previously used to file a report.

In place of the STOPit app, the district said it will implement the “Chaparral Safe Reporting System," a Google Form accessible through QR codes posted throughout the schools.

The district said the Chaparral Safe Reporting System requires users to identify themselves, "offering a confidential way to report concerns such as bullying, harassment, mental health issues, inappropriate conduct, and threats."

"By including personal details and context, the system empowers students to contribute actively to the safety of their school. Additionally, the system emphasizes the consequences of submitting false information, promoting a sense of responsibility and trust," Gadsden ISD said.

The district adds they will also be offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible.

Students and community members can use the Chaparral Safe Reporting System to provide school personnel with details that could help identify those making false reports, according to Gadsden ISD.

The reporting link will also be available on the websites of Chaparral High School and Chaparral Middle School.

For additional support or to report concerns, the community can contact the schools directly.

For those seeking alternative resources for anonymous support, the following options are available: