UTEP collaborating with DOD, NSA to enhance microchip research

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is collaborating with the DOD and the NSA to support semiconductor research and training.

“We are deepening our relationship with the nation’s premier cybersecurity agency,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “In both computer science and electrical and computer engineering, UTEP conducts exceptional research and develops talented students. We will build on this.”

UTEP will do the research under the Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement (SCALE) initiative. Students and faculty will do microelectronics research in the fields of physics, engineering, cybersecurity, and materials science. UTEP's focus will be on the production of high-performance, low-cost 3D-printed microchips.

"The University’s SCALE participation seeks to enhance the education and experience of students and equip them upon graduation to meet the needs of the defense industry’s microelectronics workforce," UTEP officials explained Friday.