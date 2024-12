HORIZON, Texas (KVIA) -- Clint ISD is hosting a memorial service for beloved Horizon High School teacher Mario Ruben Tafoya. Tafoya died last month in Juarez.

Tafoya taught graphic design at Horizon High, according to his public X account. Public records show that Clint ISD named Tafoya Horizon High School Teacher of the Year in 2019.

Courtesy: Clint ISD

The service is happening Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 5 PM at the high school.