Socorro ISD reducing staff amid financial struggles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD's Interim Superintendent James Vasquez announced the district will be reducing its staff.

In a letter sent out to teachers and staff, Vasquez detailed the district's financial struggles over the past months.

"To deliver a balanced budget for the 2025-2026 school year and begin returning our district to financial solvency, we must reduce our budget by $38 million," Vasquez explained in his letter. "Sadly, this can only be achieved through a reduction of our staff. We are currently working to identify exactly how many employees will be impacted. Once this has been determined, employees will be notified, and we will do everything we can to help them through this painful process."

Vasquez, who took over the role 10 months ago, explained that enrollment in the district reduced by 1,200 students in the last three years.

Socorro ISD is currently under a conservatorship put in place by state officials.

Read through the full letter below: