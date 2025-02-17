Skip to Content
Education

23,861 students enrolled at UTEP, new record for this time of year

Students walking on the UTEP campus on February 12, 2025.
Students walking on the UTEP campus on February 12, 2025.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP announced that it reached a new Spring semester enrollment record this year, with 23,861 students attending the university. University officials say the number represents a 5% increase from last spring.

Officials say undergraduate enrollment increased 4.1%, new undergraduate enrollment increased 12.1%, Master's degree enrollment grew 9.6% and Doctoral 10.5%.

UTEP officials attribute the rise in numbers to undergraduate persistence, explaining that the university just reached an all-time high 89% in this metric.

“These impressive numbers are a testament to our focus on retaining students and supporting them all along the path to getting their degree,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Our students are persisting, and that makes a meaningful difference in our region.”

