23,861 students enrolled at UTEP, new record for this time of year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP announced that it reached a new Spring semester enrollment record this year, with 23,861 students attending the university. University officials say the number represents a 5% increase from last spring.

Officials say undergraduate enrollment increased 4.1%, new undergraduate enrollment increased 12.1%, Master's degree enrollment grew 9.6% and Doctoral 10.5%.

UTEP officials attribute the rise in numbers to undergraduate persistence, explaining that the university just reached an all-time high 89% in this metric.

“These impressive numbers are a testament to our focus on retaining students and supporting them all along the path to getting their degree,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Our students are persisting, and that makes a meaningful difference in our region.”