El Paso high school mariachis excel at state level

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several Borderland high school mariachi groups and performers have excelled at the state level this year.

Pebble Hills High School

Pebble Hills High School's Mariachi Los Guerreros achieved a Division 1 Superior Rating trophy at this year's UIL State Mariachi Festival this weekend.

El Dorado High School

El Dorado High School's Mariachi Azteca member Isabella Olivas won an Outstanding Performer Award. That is the highest state-level achievement for a performer, according to a Socorro ISD spokesperson.

Socorro High School

Socorro High School's Los Gavilanes member Sofía Aguilar won an Outstanding Performer Award.