Canutillo HS robotics teams place at state championship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Canutillo High School robotics teams placed at the Texas Region 1 High School V5 Robotics State Championship this weekend.

With their wins, the teams have earned a spot a the VEX World Competition in Dallas, described by the district as the largest robotics event in the world. At this weekend's competition, the teams competed against other schools in a course challenge. John Martinez, Evan Romero, Victoria De La Herran and Raquel Ramirez make up Team A. Jalen Delgado, Emilio Mendoza, Lauren Orrantia and Oliva Concha make up Team B.

“Canutillo High School has long been a leader in the STEM competition, and this year has proven to be just as prolific as any other,” said CHS Robotics Teacher Hector Acosta. “Our region gets only six invitations to Worlds, and Canutillo received two of those 6.”