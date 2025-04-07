TEA clears Canutillo ISD after horse farm purchase investigation, district says

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for Canutillo Independent School District says that the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) Compliance Review Unit has cleared the district through an investigation into the purchase of the Bean Horse Farm.

The district approved the purchase of the farm in December 2024, after the superintendent had signed the contract to buy the land in November 2024. The TEA launched its investigation after receiving an allegation of impropriety from a community member, TEA Director of Special Investigations Division Richard Segovia said.

The state informed the district of the investigation's findings through an official statement last week. The district announced the news today.

The district is planning to build its new $106 million Canutillo Middle School campus on the farm, which is located at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley roads, over the next three years.

“After a review of the allegations, evidence and documents received, the TEA Compliance Review Unit (CRU) has determined that the school entity has addressed the reported concern(s) that were within the jurisdiction of TEA and no further actions will be taken at this time,” the district quoted from Segovia's official statement.