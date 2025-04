EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta ISD is offering students with high attendance records free bikes, games, and backpacks.

The attendance challenge is apart of the districts ongoing "Be Present!" attendance campaign offering prizes to the students who attend and score the most points when they play the district’s “GAME ON” video game.

Ysleta ISD organized this to help students avoid absences that lead to failed classes and disciplinary issues.