Visas revoked for 6 international students at NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU Interim Provost & Chief Academic Officer Lakshmi N. Reddi sent out a message to campus alerting people that several international students have had their visas revoked.

"I can confirm that NMSU is aware at this time of six individuals who have had their visas revoked by the federal administration," an NMSU spokesperson stated this morning.

"The many recent Executive Orders from the Federal Government and the news reports of visa revocations and terminations of eligibility for student status (I-20) have undoubtedly caused concern, confusion, and uncertainty," Reddi stated at the beginning of the letter.

Reddi says that NMSU is closely monitoring the situation and following updates from international organizations. Reddi added that President Valerio Ferme has created a task force to analyze the impact of the Executive Orders on NMSU's operations and students. The task force is also looking for solutions to continue fulfilling the university's mission, and providing support for those impacted.

"We suggest that international students take the following practical steps to be compliant with immigration records:"

Check Communications. Check for e-mails from ISSS and NMSU regularly for any updates.

NMSU at https://ohp.nmsu.edu/.

challenges at the Port of Entry.

F-1 or J- 1 status.

work authorization, and Reduced Course Load.

and Know Your Rights while studying in the U.S.

check visa appointment wait times at the local U.S. embassy or consulate and plan accordingly.

within 10 days of moving.



Reddi says international students, faculty, and staff with questions can contact isss@nmsu.edu.