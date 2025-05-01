UTEP professor honored with statewide teaching award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congratulations are also in order for a UTEP computer science professor who has been honored with a statewide teaching award.

Professor Martine Ceberio has been named a Piper Professor for 2025, one of the highest honors for educators in Texas.

Today, the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation announced Ceberio was among the ten recipients of the prestigious award.

Ceberio has played a key role in developing and re-designing computer science program at UTEP.

She also advanced efforts to expand access to computing education, particularly for women and under-served communities.