Ysleta ISD offers $5,000 resignation incentive for up to 400 teachers, administrators

by Claudia Lorena Silva

May 9, 2025

The Ysleta Independent School District is offering teachers, counselors and administrators a $5,000 incentive to voluntarily resign to help reduce personnel costs as it prepares its budget for the coming school year.

In an email sent out to administrators obtained by El Paso Matters this week, YISD states it is offering to buy out the first 400 qualified employees to submit their resignation notice early.

The incentive is open to those in full-time administrative positions or those employed under Chapter 21 contracts – typically teachers, counselors, administrators and others that require state certification, according to the letter. The district states the incentive applies only to those who were already planning to resign or retire from the district at the end of their 2024-25 contract.

Employees have until May 29 to submit the resignation notice to the district’s human resources office to qualify for the incentive. The resignation would be effective on the employee’s last day of duty this school year.

“Due to declining enrollment and in preparation for the upcoming school year, the early notification incentive is being offered to ensure proper staffing at our campuses and support the effective use of district funds,” YISD officials said in an email statement to El Paso Matters.

No other details on the buyout were made available, and the district didn’t respond to questions about how much the resignations are estimated to save the district in personnel costs or whether it intended to implement layoffs if 400 employees don’t take the incentive.

During an April board meeting, YISD officials estimated the district would generate $368.3 million in revenue under the current school financing laws, but did not reveal its projected expenses or whether they expect a deficit.

Last year, the YISD board approved a $408.2 million budget with a $17.2 million deficit.

The district has also considered taking out a $25 million loan to cover its payroll expenses if it depletes its cash reserves while awaiting payment from the state.

The YISD buyout offer comes as school districts throughout the region attempt to cut their budgets to address ongoing budget deficits. Socorro ISD this week laid off 43 teachers after also offering incentives for early retirement and resignations. SISD had initially said it planned to lay off up to 300 employees. EPISD is closing eight elementary schools over the next two years to reduce expenses.