Canutillo ISD discussing budget deficit

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Board of Trustees for the Canutillo Independent School District, will meet this evening to discuss and finalize how they'll address the budget deficit the district is currently experiencing.

The district has talked about staff reductions to address the funding shortage.

Board of Trustees have said that inadequate funding from the State of Texas towards public schools, aftereffects of the pandemic, and increased demands for services by the area community, have created the dent in the budget.

During the special meeting, the board members will discuss their workforce reduction strategy, which includes non-renewals for some teachers at the middle and high schools.

Staffing at central office, career and technical educate, and library programs, among other Departments, will also be impacted.

The meeting is open to the public, and starts at 6 p.m. at the Canutillo ISD administration office, at 7965 Artcraft.