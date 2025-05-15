Southwest University providing $1.2 million in scholarships to YISD students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southwest University at El Paso has committed $1.2 million in scholarships for Ysleta ISD students.

Each of the next five years, 25 high school seniors will receive up to $10,000 in scholarships to attend Southwest University.

"This partnership reflects Southwest University’s ongoing dedication to empowering local youth and investing in the future of our region," a spokesperson for the university explained. "The scholarships will help reduce financial barriers and open doors for students eager to enter high-demand fields such as healthcare, technology, and skilled trades."

Southwest University is picking students out of the Class of 2025 to receive the first round of scholarships. The students are to be selected on academic achievement, leadership potential, and commitment to community service. The scholarships will pay for tuition and related educational expenses.

"Through this initiative, Southwest University and YISD are working hand-in-hand to ensure every student has a pathway to success, reinforcing their shared mission to serve the El Paso community and develop the next generation of leaders," the university spokesperson stated.