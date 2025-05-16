Anthony ISD installs new surveillance system

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- Anthony Independent School District is installing new security systems with some advanced features.

The new installations can send instant alerts to security teams along with video footage.

Panic buttons can trigger the live camera feeds from nearby areas and pin point the exact location of where the alarm was pressed.

The cameras can also grant visual verification of badge credentials.

The district says it saved $40,000 on the new systems by having its IT employees do the installation.